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FASCISM; WHAT IS IT?
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24 views • August 08, 2018
Mussolini has been credited for coining the term fascism, when in fact it was an Italian socialist philosopher (1875- 1944) named, Giovanni Gentile that, came up with term fascism.
Giovanni Gentile, said: "Fascism should more properly be called corporatism because it is the merger of state and corporate power."
Giovanni Gentile, said: "Fascism should more properly be called corporatism because it is the merger of state and corporate power."
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