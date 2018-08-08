Black TV Show Host Takes on David Duke

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Black Talk show Host interviews David Duke. "Thomas Sotomayor Interviews Dr. David Duke on his race for the U.S. Senate in Louisiana. An Amazing powerful interview of a real dialogue between the African American community and a man considered a spokesman for millions White Americans." Uploaded with permission from Thomas Sotomayor.