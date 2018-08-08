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InfoWars App Goes To Number 1, Desperate CNN Lobbies For The App To Be Banned
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3314 views • August 08, 2018
The American people are downloading the “Infowars Official” app at a record pace sending it to the top of trending charts. CNN is colluding with big tech to attack Infowars’ ability to participate in the public sphere.
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