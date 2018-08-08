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Real Face on Mars
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202 views • August 08, 2018
In this image from Curiosity Rover, we can see what looks like a very human looking face on the surface of Mars, I think the main reason why we are always seeing mostly heads of lifeforms on mars is that many of these beings live underground, when the rover is Moving, it makes a lot of noise rolling over rocks, so these beings hear the noise and pop their heads out from their underground homes to investigate.
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