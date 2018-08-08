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Infowars Overtakes CNN On Charts CNN Lobbies Apple To Ban The Competition
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1032 views • August 08, 2018
The MSM is furious that Alex Jones has become even more popular after the coordinated attempt to censor him. “Infowars Official” is topping the charts, but Google play store will not show the #1 slot on trending.
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