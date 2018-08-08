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Plan for Permanent World Capitol: Original Vision for a United Nations World Capitol
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32 views • August 08, 2018
Based off a 1946 Architectural conception of a U.N.Permanent World Capitol commissioned by Nelson Rockefeller(Standard Oil, Chase Bank), Thomas Watson(IBM), Arthur Hays Sulzberger (NYT owner), Winthrop Aldrich(Federal Reserve) showing the nexus of post WW2 power players and their vision for the world. View document at https://raptormanreports.com/2015/11/30/plan-for-permanent-world-capitol/ Follow us at https://twitter.com/RaptormanReport https://gab.ai/RaptormanReports
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