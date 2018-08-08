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FLOTSAM & JETSAM ON CONSPIRACY CAFE April 2, 2014
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7 views • August 08, 2018
There are no traces of Flight MH370 in the Indian Ocean. Captain Shah off the hook. There was nothing 'sinister' on his simulator, but isn't Diego Garcia SINISTER? Doppleganger Malaysian Air 777 sighted in Tel Aviv. The mysterious text message from Philip Wood CAPTIVE! How do they fly airplanes today by the seat of their SATELLITES of course. The Freescale patent. Quantum computing reveals 103 dimensions and are measured in QUBITS. Are they the real meaning behind cubits from the Bible?
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