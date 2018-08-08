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REAL.video technical update and the censorship of "Holocaust Denial" videos in 15 countries
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608 views • August 08, 2018
NOTE: The policy described in this video has been UPDATED to expand protection of free speech. Legal speech is no longer "de-listed" in countries such as the United States.
See more details at https://www.real.video/5820188864001
See more details at https://www.real.video/5820188864001
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