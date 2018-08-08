© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Queer Role Models: Drag Queen Story Hour in the Schools - Alphabet Man Live
Follow
0
Share
Report
17 views • August 08, 2018
David Arthur opened the show wishing Vicki a happy birthday.
He discussed his upcoming Marquette Michigan trip on September 14. The ministry is paying all expenses. He is seeking volunteers to attend with him.
“I want to get through the evidence for absolute truth,” said Arthur. “I want to get through this before I can’t. Before the show ends I have some disturbing news.”
The first evidence of absolute truth is our conscience.
[email protected]
He discussed his upcoming Marquette Michigan trip on September 14. The ministry is paying all expenses. He is seeking volunteers to attend with him.
“I want to get through the evidence for absolute truth,” said Arthur. “I want to get through this before I can’t. Before the show ends I have some disturbing news.”
The first evidence of absolute truth is our conscience.
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.