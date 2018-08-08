© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interposition: Rescuing Preborn Babies - PTS Ministries
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • August 08, 2018
Weak Christian men won’t stand up against any opposition! That’s how we got into the mess we’re in. Instead, Christians are being taught to bow down and obey government authorities according to Romans 13, while enemies of God are turning the world upside down in the streets. Are we to obey the likes of those who have legalized murder of unborn babies?! Those who legalize sodomy?! Those who demand unimaginable evil be taught to kindergarteners in taxpayer-funded schools?!
Or are we to interpose?
Or are we to interpose?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.