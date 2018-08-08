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The Idol of Israel In America - PTS Ministries
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9 views • August 08, 2018
Streamed live on Jan 3, 2018
We worship Israel in America. “COACH IS AN ANTI-SEMITE!!!”. Listen folks, if pointing out facts is being anti-Semitic, then I can’t help you. Why do American Christians worship Israel? This country we currently call Israel isn’t it. It is a nation created by the UN to serve its purpose.
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
FAIR USE
We worship Israel in America. “COACH IS AN ANTI-SEMITE!!!”. Listen folks, if pointing out facts is being anti-Semitic, then I can’t help you. Why do American Christians worship Israel? This country we currently call Israel isn’t it. It is a nation created by the UN to serve its purpose.
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
FAIR USE
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