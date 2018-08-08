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Hypnotic Soundscapes Hypnotic Trance -- The Word Weaver
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13 views • August 08, 2018
A Word Woven Hypnotic Trance-Journey with a custom created Soundscape backing track. Journey from Modern Times to Ancient Times; then from first breath as a newborn baby to back to your current time position in life.
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