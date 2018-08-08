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FrankenFoot Theatre Episode X - I Don't CUCK For Anyone
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102 views • August 08, 2018
A former colleague of mine from when I was posting on Room Eight has just referred to me as a "SELF-HATING BLACK MAN"; I intend to make him EAT THOSE WORDS.
I received the 2018 Congressional District Census, and I transcribe the verbiage. Some very strange questions therein.
I think too many of these "celebrities" have ingested entirely too much ADRENOCHROME; they're indulging in ABJECT STUPIDITY! Look up Kathy Griffin and Jim Carrey - maybe the newest DUMB AND DUMBERER :)
I received the 2018 Congressional District Census, and I transcribe the verbiage. Some very strange questions therein.
I think too many of these "celebrities" have ingested entirely too much ADRENOCHROME; they're indulging in ABJECT STUPIDITY! Look up Kathy Griffin and Jim Carrey - maybe the newest DUMB AND DUMBERER :)
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