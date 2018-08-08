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Richard Tries Out the RIA M206 and the Maverick 88
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229 views • August 08, 2018
I ran into a friend and former student from years ago and he was asking me about the Rock Island Armory M206 revolver and offered to buy mine. I don't recommend the M206 anymore because of the quality control issues some have experienced, but the one I have has been proven dependable, so I passed it on to him after letting him try it out. I also let him shoot the Maverick 88; another budget firearm. Richard lives on a limited budget due to serious illness.
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