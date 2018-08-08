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FrankenFoot Theatre - Episode NEIN!
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82 views • August 08, 2018
*This is a BASED PODCAST*
I discuss GATEKEEPERS, LOGOS, the DEMOCRATIC PLANTATION, the ASSASSINATIONS of JFK, MLK, RFK and PEDOPHILES
Hollywood is 100% behind what we call our news programs. 96% of our programming is run by six corporations with 147 interlocking board of directors.
They have BETRAYED OUR TRUST.
#CANST - "You can’t correct racism against black people by teaching racism against white people"
Dawn & Chris Miles GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/kuf23298
I discuss GATEKEEPERS, LOGOS, the DEMOCRATIC PLANTATION, the ASSASSINATIONS of JFK, MLK, RFK and PEDOPHILES
Hollywood is 100% behind what we call our news programs. 96% of our programming is run by six corporations with 147 interlocking board of directors.
They have BETRAYED OUR TRUST.
#CANST - "You can’t correct racism against black people by teaching racism against white people"
Dawn & Chris Miles GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/kuf23298
Keywords
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