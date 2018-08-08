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Desalinate It
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36 views • August 08, 2018
California faces drought throughout the state off and on due to the absence of rain. Maybe it's time for local residents to think differently about water and how to obtain it for use, as we have it in abundance up and down our western Pacific coast.
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