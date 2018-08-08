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Diet Variation (in the context of nutritional ketosis) - CHTV 157- Dr Daniel Pompa
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25 views • August 08, 2018
This was an epiphany to me. I learned that after 8 months in nutritional ketosis that the answer to my slow weight gain was to vary the timing and amounts of macro nutrients, from time to time. FWIW Amy Whittel in her book Glow 15, uses a similar strategy of diet variations, to encourage autophagy.
VISIT: http://foodfreedomministry.com/
VISIT: http://foodfreedomministry.com/
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