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How To Treat Cholesterol Related Illnesses | Dr. Robert Abell, N.D.
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2447 views • August 08, 2018
Dr. Robert Abell explains the physiology and treatment of cholesterol related illnesses. Cholesterol is not the evil substance that medicine wants us to believe and you will learn why we need cholesterol to be truly healthy. Statin drugs are NOT the answer to the cholesterol issue.
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