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Unleashed Jeremy Hanson 8 7 2018 Censorship, Facebook wants your banking info
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2 views • August 08, 2018
Censorship. Facebook has contacted all the major banks to add a social profile with your credit score. The credit score will be based on all the information the banks plus social media have collected on your profile and could potentially be very damaging. This is a unconstitutional invasion of privacy that should be dealt with accordingly!!
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