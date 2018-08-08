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Curving the Flat Earth
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1001 views • August 08, 2018
Face it, the earth is flat.
Special thanks to Dan Dimension for the outstanding high altitude footage.
Please sub to his channel...
https://www.youtube.com/user/DimentionalDan
Link to Skunk Bay video...
https://youtu.be/GyLzdQFU3Og
Special thanks to Dan Dimension for the outstanding high altitude footage.
Please sub to his channel...
https://www.youtube.com/user/DimentionalDan
Link to Skunk Bay video...
https://youtu.be/GyLzdQFU3Og
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