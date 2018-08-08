GET SAVED NOW! watch: Salvation invitation

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Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible, and much more.
Want to know how to be saved? watch Dr Ruckman. The simplicity of the Gospel is at the 3:02 minute mark to 3:20 minutes in the video. Not sure exactly what to say? Like it easy and spelled out for you? Then follow along with a salvation prayer and repeat Dr Ruckmans words in this short video