GET SAVED NOW! watch: Salvation invitation

Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/

Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible, and much more.

Want to know how to be saved? watch Dr Ruckman. The simplicity of the Gospel is at the 3:02 minute mark to 3:20 minutes in the video. Not sure exactly what to say? Like it easy and spelled out for you? Then follow along with a salvation prayer and repeat Dr Ruckmans words in this short video