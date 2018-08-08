the AI hoax

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don't waste your time on Zoe, but Google & the World Brain has a lot in it. i didn't know how entrenched Google is in running the Ministry of Truth.
we are watching the high tech giants take over the internet & the death of free speech.
better get your house in order. back up your books before they're burned.