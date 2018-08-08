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Luay and Amir
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13 views • August 08, 2018
Two more Palestinian deaths the media ignored, these were teenagers. Please share this 5-minute video so Luay’s and Amir's deaths won't be forgotten.
To see the Palestinians and Israelis killed since 2000, go to iakn.us/2i9VONR
If you think this work is valuable, please donate so we can continue it - iakn.us/2kRFSRf
Sources:
https://iakn.us/2OVyYIW
https://iakn.us/2vONQjz
https://iakn.us/2nkvJhr
https://iakn.us/2ANWHI3
https://iakn.us/2KAEwFl
https://iakn.us/2nmpzgU
https://iakn.us/2OQhpKf
To see the Palestinians and Israelis killed since 2000, go to iakn.us/2i9VONR
If you think this work is valuable, please donate so we can continue it - iakn.us/2kRFSRf
Sources:
https://iakn.us/2OVyYIW
https://iakn.us/2vONQjz
https://iakn.us/2nkvJhr
https://iakn.us/2ANWHI3
https://iakn.us/2KAEwFl
https://iakn.us/2nmpzgU
https://iakn.us/2OQhpKf
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