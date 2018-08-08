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Israel's Internet Censorship War - If Americans Knew
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36 views • August 08, 2018
An exposé on Israel's detailed projects – some public, some covert – to influence what people see on the Internet, and what they don't. From the article, "How Israel and its partisans work to censor the Internet" iakn.us/2Ixc6LC
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