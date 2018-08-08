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The SkyPilot Revelation Flight #02 - Female Angel Sightings and The Spirit of Jael
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55 views • August 08, 2018
Flight #02 in The “SkyPilot Revelation of the Christ Jesus” -Female Angel Sightings Flyby and the Story of Ja-el the ‘Warrior Woman’ for Christ. I am a blessed Born Again Christian Man like that is described by Apostle Paul in The book of Corinthians chp 12-15. The Lord blessed me with "eyes to see' secret things like the "writing on the walls" in the book of Daniel. Thanks to my "Helper" aka The Holy Spirit of Jesus Christ. I hail one God, THEY are my GOD. *The Father, Son, and Holy Ghost.
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