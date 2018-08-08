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Were ALL the LAWS nailed to the cross?
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12 views • August 08, 2018
there are three sets of laws
the Levitical laws of blood sacrifice - nailed to the cross
the laws of Judah the King as King David and Josiah carried out.
The 10 commandments - nailed to the cross?
So it is now OK to be a hit man for the mafia?
the Levitical laws of blood sacrifice - nailed to the cross
the laws of Judah the King as King David and Josiah carried out.
The 10 commandments - nailed to the cross?
So it is now OK to be a hit man for the mafia?
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