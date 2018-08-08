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Christian Church is Satanic?
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75 views • August 08, 2018
The largest printer of Bibles in the English speaking world has a parent company
that prints gay porn and satanic Bibles by the Church of Satan.
Yes it exists and the IRS gave it tax exempt status as a "church" of Satan....
preach in the jails to just be yourself I suppose is their "gospel"
that prints gay porn and satanic Bibles by the Church of Satan.
Yes it exists and the IRS gave it tax exempt status as a "church" of Satan....
preach in the jails to just be yourself I suppose is their "gospel"
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