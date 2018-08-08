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JESUS THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD
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11 views • August 08, 2018
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on John 8:12-30. Jesus declares before the Pharisees that He is the light of the world and that His Father is God Almighty. But He receives only unbelief and mockery. Living in darkness leads to blindness and the same applies to the spiritual life.
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