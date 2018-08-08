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US Status . . . PRIVATE PRISONS & COMMERCIAL COURTS ARE BIG BUSINESS.
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6 views • August 08, 2018
They subject non-violent "felons" some of whom are guilty of carrying a small amount of weed to years and decades in slave prisons. This is not a JUST USE of Law, so Prison shareholders can profit.
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