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Immoral Behaviour by USM University Secretary? The Lily Revolution Channel
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71 views • August 08, 2018
Person claiming to be an executive secretary, abuses the Blogger software Terms & Regulations to insult, ridicule & tries to make money with irresponsible Blogging of Hate.
Is this really an executive Secretary at a Malaysian University?
This is my response to the Hate Blogger who should be banned from Blogger & fired from her University position.
See the battle unfold. I did not start this but I will finish it.
You decide as viewer, who is honest & who should win. Blogger Terms abused!
Is this really an executive Secretary at a Malaysian University?
This is my response to the Hate Blogger who should be banned from Blogger & fired from her University position.
See the battle unfold. I did not start this but I will finish it.
You decide as viewer, who is honest & who should win. Blogger Terms abused!
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