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The SkyPilot Revelation Flight #01- Garden of Eden, Tom's River NJ [Cherubim and Fisherman flyby]
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258 views • August 08, 2018
This is my first Full Length Prophecy video. I am blessed with "eyes to see" from the Holy Ghost. I am a slave to the Holy Father, I am a bond servant to the Christ Jesus, and I am friends with the Holy Ghost. He shows me signs of revelation and Christ Jesus' second coming ingrained into the Earth's topography. I highlight what I see and share with believers and non believers alike to show that the Son of God- Jesus Christ is "AT THE DOOR." amen and God bless all in Yeshua's name. Acts 2:17-21
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