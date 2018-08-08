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AltHousing ... 2010 ... Earth-bermed home, a tiny home
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384 views • August 08, 2018
Built to keep things cool from summer's heat, they inserted two shipping containers into a 6% grade and bermed in tight.
Another take on pyramid & bermed housing. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1983431206 ... Sheltering Necessities Out of Sight: Anthology of Elder Wisdom ... Step-by-step, sets of instructions show how to build nutritional health, an Earthship home and a root-cellar-bunker.
Another take on pyramid & bermed housing. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1983431206 ... Sheltering Necessities Out of Sight: Anthology of Elder Wisdom ... Step-by-step, sets of instructions show how to build nutritional health, an Earthship home and a root-cellar-bunker.
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