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VIDEO: Expert, “If Trump Doesn’t Bust Up Monopolies, They’ll Bust Him”
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2198 views • August 08, 2018
Ezra Levant, CEO of Rebel Media, joins Paul Joseph Watson to discuss the escalating net-censorship, and he issues a dire warning to President Trump with Former President Theodore Roosevelt in mind.
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