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Vaccines - Eye on the Flu Shot
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420 views • August 07, 2018
Scary what is in the FLU Shot, Don't fear the Flu Fear the Vaccine
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
https://www.real.video/5811942915001
These Are Just Some Of the Known Side Effects Of Vaccines
https://www.real.video/5815713408001
U.S. government statistics reveal that the flu vaccine is the most dangerous vaccine in America
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
https://www.real.video/5811942915001
These Are Just Some Of the Known Side Effects Of Vaccines
https://www.real.video/5815713408001
U.S. government statistics reveal that the flu vaccine is the most dangerous vaccine in America
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