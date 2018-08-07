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PhysGeog ... What does a sunset look like now?
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2 views • August 07, 2018
I remember a time, when the sun was at its LARGEST VIEW when it was on the horizon. But now it seems to move away and not merely set straight down. What do you remember?
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