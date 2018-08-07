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When Dreams Change
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121 views • August 07, 2018
Dreams change as life happens. Danny talks about his dreams before Hurricane Katrina, how he felt afterward and how now he has different dreams and is working toward making them happen. Join Danny on Porch Time.
www.youtube.com/c/deepsouthhomestead
On Facebook: Deep South Homestead Gathering Place
Instagram: Deep South Homestead
Contact
Deep South Homestead
PO Box 462
Wiggins, MS 39577
www.youtube.com/c/deepsouthhomestead
On Facebook: Deep South Homestead Gathering Place
Instagram: Deep South Homestead
Contact
Deep South Homestead
PO Box 462
Wiggins, MS 39577
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