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*VACCINATED* children dying from the flu
Health Ranger Report
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356 views • August 07, 2018
As the Health Ranger explains, flu shots make children MORE vulnerable to influenza infections, contributing to the deaths of children from the flu.

Stay informed at Vaccines.news or Influenza.news

For more updates, visit: https://www.real.video/channel/hrreport
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vaccinesimmune systemflu shotsinfluenzaside effectsinfectious diseaseimmunizationsvaccine industryweakened immunity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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