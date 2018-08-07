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ABUSES by the FEDERAL GVT EXPLAINED by AMMON BUNDY and MORE
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71 views • August 07, 2018
Ammon Bundy defines problems and offers solutions to Federal Government overreach and bureaucratic agencies.
Tom Lacovara-Stewart Lorri Anderson Rudy and Erin Davis
- Resurrect the Republic - RTR Truth Media
http://RTRTruthMedia.blogspot.com
Ammons link - http://OurChildrensFreedom.com
Tom Woods - The States' Duty to Nullify
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luZh6Jdpgfk
Exposed: An Unconstitutional Mistake
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-l5QmYij-gE
for more links go to RTR TRUTH MEDIA BLOG
Tom Lacovara-Stewart Lorri Anderson Rudy and Erin Davis
- Resurrect the Republic - RTR Truth Media
http://RTRTruthMedia.blogspot.com
Ammons link - http://OurChildrensFreedom.com
Tom Woods - The States' Duty to Nullify
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luZh6Jdpgfk
Exposed: An Unconstitutional Mistake
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-l5QmYij-gE
for more links go to RTR TRUTH MEDIA BLOG
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