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LAS VEGAS 06: DEBUNKING HELICOPTERS, PREMONITIONS, GRASS, QAUTION.
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90 views • August 07, 2018
HDRCFXCornwall is the video creator.
Having a look at some of the helicopter ideas. How the event was predicted in different ways, Everyone we see falling down, did so on the AstroTurf. Caution about being a herd animal.
Permission has been given by HDRCFXCornwall to post this video.
Having a look at some of the helicopter ideas. How the event was predicted in different ways, Everyone we see falling down, did so on the AstroTurf. Caution about being a herd animal.
Permission has been given by HDRCFXCornwall to post this video.
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