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JUSTFUN ... Yuzuru Hanyu's practice meditation
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15 views • August 07, 2018
He levitates. . . . He's deep in a meditation; wherein spinning CCW gives his body-magnetics enough anti-gravity force to relieve the friction caused by moving his skate laterally across the ice, so he literally hydroplanes each step. Wow!
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