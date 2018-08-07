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SpiritWILL ... Human Trafficking with Watcher's Talk (Omar) HOW IT BEGAN
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23 views • August 07, 2018
Human Trafficking's history goes back to the Galactic Eloheim's El-Anu Treaty crafted after the Lyran Wars; brought up to date by President Eisenhower in his signing of the Greada Treaty with the Greys in 1954; and again by President Bush in 2005 under the TauIX Treaty. Human Slavery, body parts marketing and drug running are legal under Maritime-Admiralty Statutes.
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