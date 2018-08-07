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Gab Threatens To Break Twitter's San Francisco Based Echo Chamber Bias
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2008 views • August 07, 2018
Andrew Torba, the founder and CEO of Gab, joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss how his revolutionary social media competitor to Twitter is breaking the bias of their leftist echo chamber.
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