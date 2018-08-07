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Roger Stone: Supporters Of Freedom Are Next To Be Purged
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1265 views • August 07, 2018
The MSM is salivating at the thought of Alex Jones being permanently banned from all major social media platforms. Roger Stone breaks down how banning Infowars is the first censorship domino to fall.
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