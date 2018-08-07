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LAS VEGAS 07: INTRODUCTION, CIRCLES, RADIOS, PRISONERS, WHIRLYBIRDS
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119 views • August 07, 2018
HDRCFXCornwall is the video creator.
Personal Intro, School lesson on following the herd, Time to respond on the various other shooting reports, Were the people at other casinos being protected or contained? Slapping down some of the goofy helicopter crowd.
Permission has been given by HDRCFXCornwall to post this video.
Personal Intro, School lesson on following the herd, Time to respond on the various other shooting reports, Were the people at other casinos being protected or contained? Slapping down some of the goofy helicopter crowd.
Permission has been given by HDRCFXCornwall to post this video.
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