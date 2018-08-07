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For A Hamburger Today, I'll Gladly Repay You On Tuesday
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11 views • August 07, 2018
It now appears that the immigrant crisis which has been festering since 1997, has been a money-maker for organizations at privately operated immigration and customs facilities.
Churches are reaping big benefits from the law that George W. Bush enacted with his signature. Not only did "W" sign the bill but his administration lobbied congress incessantly - this bill passed congress in a unanimous vote.
Churches are reaping big benefits from the law that George W. Bush enacted with his signature. Not only did "W" sign the bill but his administration lobbied congress incessantly - this bill passed congress in a unanimous vote.
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