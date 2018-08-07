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The Solution Radio Show 028 Interview w/ Ken Petty
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8 views • August 07, 2018
The 28th Episode (Episode 28: Part 2 – The Garden of Your Heart) aired in WBIG 1280 in Aurora, IL on October 25, 2015 featured a interview with Ken Petty that was filmed in studio by Word In Film. http://wordinfilm.com
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