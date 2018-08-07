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Sunday Experiment at 2017 TEU conference
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45 views • August 07, 2018
Experiment demonstrates some of what can be expected from an electrical interaction to a soil-covered surface. Additionally, these experiments demonstrated the electromagnetic effects upon material and the interplay between dark-mode interactions and arc-mode.
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In support of The Thunderbolts Project at Thunderbolts.info
Electric-spark-scars.com
Feature match from upper probe found on Mars at Hecades Tholus and elsewhere.
Move video at dahlenaz07 on youtube (until boycott steps completed).
In support of The Thunderbolts Project at Thunderbolts.info
Electric-spark-scars.com
Feature match from upper probe found on Mars at Hecades Tholus and elsewhere.
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