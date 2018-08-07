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BREAKING: “Berkeley Police” Warn Real.Video They Must Remove Alex Jones
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2564 views • August 07, 2018
The assault on free speech by big tech and the Democrats has reached a new low with a warning being issued that Real.Video MUST remove Alex Jones from their platform.
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