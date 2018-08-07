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Migrants ... 2018 Viktor Orbán, PM of Hungary is to Europe what President Trump is to USA
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13 views • August 07, 2018
Orbán designs a framework to preserve Hungary’s indigenous culture for centuries to come by defining New Europe as nations in Cent & East Europe formerly under the grip of the Soviet Union, 1989-1990. Hungary declared its independence on Oct. 23, 1989. Rebuilding economies after 50 years of destruction under state socialism, New Europe is open to new ideas - whereas, core members of the European Union are Old Europe, still governing under socialist delusions led by Frau Merkel of Germany
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