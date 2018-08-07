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Globalists Reveal Themselves As The Enemies Of Free Speech
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2915 views • August 07, 2018
Mike Adam joins Alex Jones to discuss legal repercussions that may affect big tech censors as declare war on the First Amendment. Many Americans have been awakened and are now coming to defense of Infowars.
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